Man arrested for assault in Peterborough city centre ‘found with knives’

A man arrested on suspicion of assault was found with knives on his possession, police have said.

Police were called to New Road at 6.42pm on Saturday after reports of violence before arresting a 20-year-old man on Sunday just after 10am.

Knives which were seized by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

The man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) and possession of a knife in a public place. as well as possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He has since been released under investigation, a police spokeswoman said.