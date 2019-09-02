Man arrested for ‘abusing staff and customers’ at Tesco Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A man has been arrested on suspicion of abusing staff and customers at Tesco. The 47-year-old was arrested at the store in Market Deeping and is now in custody. Tesco logo Lincolnshire Police alleged the man was being drunk and disorderly. Police confronted naked man being entertained by woman in stockings as they busted a Peterborough prostitution racket