Man arrested following suspected acid attack on woman in Wisbech

A man has been arrested following a suspected acid attack on a woman in Wisbech.

Police were called at just before 8.20am on Sunday June 24, to a report of a suspected acid attack in the Norwich Road area of Wisbech.

A woman reported having a substance, suspected to be acid, thrown at her. She was not seriously injured.

A 27-year-old man from the Wisbech area was arrested late last night, Tuesday June 26, in connection with the attack.

He is currently in custody at the Police Investigation Centre in Kings Lynn.