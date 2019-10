A man was arrested by police after they found a knife in his bag - which he said he had taken off another person who tried to stab him.

The man was arrested near the Embassy in Broadway, Peterborough yesterday.

Police said he was tackled by officers after a short chase.

The police spokesman said: “After he was very gently tackled to the ground he informed us that someone tried to stab him earlier and he managed to get their knife off them and its in his bag.”

He remains in police custody.