Man arrested by armed police in Lincoln Road after weapons scare released with no further action

A man who was arrested by armed police in Lincoln Road after a weapons scare has been released with no further action taken.

Armed police made the arrest on Saturday after a reported public order incident involving a weapon.

The Triangle was closed by officers who were called out at 4.20pm.

A man in his 20s was arrested with police saying an imitation firearm has been discovered at the scene.

Buses were diverted due to the police incident.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said this afternoon: “The man was released and no further action taken.”

