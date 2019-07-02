Man arrested at Peterborough McDonald’s ‘double the drink-drive limit after picking child up from school’

A man arrested at a McDonald’s in Peterborough is alleged to have been more than double the drink-drive limit after picking up his child from school.

Scott Deakin (38) of Kingsline Close, Thorney, has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol after being stopped just before 4pm at the McDonald’s in Eye Green.

Police at the McDonald's in Eye Green. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

The arrest followed a call by a member of the public.

Deakin has been released on police bail until his first hearing at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court which will take place on July 17.

A police spokesperson said: “We’d like to thank the member of the public who called in with information regarding the above incident.

“Thanks to their call, we were able to attend the scene and make this arrest approximately 20 minutes later.

“This is an example of how members of the public reporting information to us makes a difference.

“I would strongly urge anyone who suspects people driving under the influence of drink or drugs to report that to us.”

Cambridgeshire police operates a dedicated, confidential hotline for members of the public to report those driving under the influence of drink and drugs.

The hotline - 0800 032 0845 - is available 24/7.