Man arrested as woman ‘fights for life’ after attack outside Peterborough nightclub

A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH after a woman was seriously injured outside a nightclub in Peterborough.

The man in his 20s from Peterborough is being questioned by police after the incident outside Red Room in Broadway late on Boxing Day.

The incident is alleged to have happened outside Red Room

A post on social media about the incident has stated that the victim is “fighting for her life” at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

She is said to have had an operation after her liver “erupted”, causing excessive bleeding.

Police were called about the incident at 5.40am on Friday.

A spokeswoman said: “A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital with what was believed to be minor injuries. However, further medical examination revealed her injuries were more serious.

“She remains in hospital in a serious, but stable condition.”