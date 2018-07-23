Man arrested and dog seized after boy, 8, is bitten in Peterborough park

Officers are appealing for information after an eight-year-old boy was bitten by a dog in Peterborough yesterday, Sunday July 22.

At about 7pm the boy was walking across a playing field in Hallfields Lane when the dog bit him.

He received minor injuries and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital as a precaution. The dog was seized and is currently being held at a police kennel.

A 36-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control in a public place but has since been released under investigation.

Anyone who saw the incident and has any information should call police on 101 quoting 35/16780/18 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.