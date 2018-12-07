Man arrested and £100,000 worth of drugs seized in Perry raid

Around 100 cannabis plants, worth an estimated £100,000, have been seized during a drugs raid in Perry today (Friday 7 December).

Officers executed a warrant at the property today and arrested a 34-year-old man from Perry on suspicion of production of a class B drug. He is currently at Parkside Police Station.

The cannabis plants seized by police today

Sgt Jim Stevenson said: “This type of work is only possible with the cooperation of the community and we are grateful for the support received in the local area.

“We will utilise all the tools available to us to disrupt drugs supply and target those involved in this type of criminality.”

The cannabis plants seized by police today