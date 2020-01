A man has been arrested after police dismantled a “substantial” cannabis factory at a hand car wash in Whittlesey.

The Cambridgeshire police Community Action Team raided the factory in King’s Dyke at around 8.35am on Sunday.

The cannabis factory which was dismantled. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Officers discovered 329 cannabis plants and arrested a man from Durham who has since been charged with abstracting electricity and being concerned in the production of cannabis.

He was due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Monday).