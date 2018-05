A man has arrested following a seven-hour stand-off with armed police in Peterborough.

At 3.03am this morning, Friday May 25, police were called to an incident involving concern for a person at a property in Outfield in Bretton.

Police at the scene in Bretton this morning. Photo: Terry Harris

The road and surrounding area were cordoned off by police and members of the public were asked to avoid the area.

The stand-off came to an end shorlty after 10am when the man was successfully taken into custody by officers.

More here as we have it....