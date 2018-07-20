Man arrested after putting Spalding police officer in hospital

A 36-year-old man has been arrested following an incident in Spalding.

At 8.47am today (Friday July 20) police attended the incident, which began in Heron Foods, Sheep Market and continued into Spalding Market, Station Street, where the man was detained.

Following this, and an earlier incident elsewhere in the town, the local man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences. He remains in custody.

A brave police officer was assaulted while detaining this man. He required treatment for a head injury at Johnson Community Hospital but has since returned home.

Officers are also investigating assaults on five other people.

Inspector Gareth Boxall said: “I’m proud of the professional manner in which our officers dealt with this incident, particularly the officer who was assaulted, and I’m also grateful to the members of the public who stopped to help us.”

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident should call 101, quoting Incident 88 of 20 July.