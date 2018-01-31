Man arrested after popular footballer is punched unconscious outside Peterborough city centre pub

A 45-year-old man from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after a man was punched unconscious outside a Peterborough city centre pub.

Greg Stanley suffered serious injuries in the incident outside the Brewery Tap in Westgate in the city centre in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where he was placed in an induced coma.

While he is now out of the coma, he remains on the trauma ward at the hospital.

Greg was a well known face on the local football scene, turning out for Parkway FC in Peterborough and Oundle Town Football Club.

Now his friends and team-mates have set up a Just Giving page to support Greg, a dad of one, during his rehabilitation.

The page only went online yesterday, Tuesday, with the aim of raising £1,500 for Greg and his family to support him through his recovery - and it has already smashed through the target, raising more than £3,000.

Gareth Packer, assistant manager at Oundle Town, said: “Everyone at the club knows Greg - he is one of the most likeable players we have.

“No-one would have a bad word to say about Greg.

“We were only speaking on Friday and Saturday - he is always up for a laugh, and we take the micky out of him because he supports Leeds.

“We will help anyone out - he is heavily involved in the reserves team, and has taken a couple of youngsters under his wing - he is a role model at the club.”

Gareth said: “A few of his friends have set up the Just Giving page, because it is going to be a long road back.

“Everyone knows him in local football, and it shows how he is thought of with how generous people have already been.

“We are looking at putting a few things on at the club in the future as well.”

The incident happened outside the pub between 1.30am and 2am on Sunday (January 28) following a dispute between two men.

You can support Greg's JustGiving page by clicking here