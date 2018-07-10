Man arrested after police chase from Peterborough ends in crash in Wisbech street

A man has been arrested for multiple offences after a police pursuit from Peterborough to Wisbech resulted in a crash.

At about 10:15pm last night, Monday July 9, a dark coloured Peugeot was seen in Peterborough by police. It was followed down the A47 towards Guyhirn and officers from Wisbech tried to stop the vehicle on South Brink.

The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit commenced which headed into Wisbech. The vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle on Lake Court and the driver fled.

A male was found hiding in a nearby location and he was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, no insurance and a number of other offences.

He was taken into custody in King's Lynn where enquiries continue this morning. The vehicle was seized by officers.