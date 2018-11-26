Man arrested after Peterborough crash leaves pedestrian fighting for his life

A man has been arrested after a crash on a Peterborough street left a pedestrian fighting for his life in hospital.

Police were called at 7.07pm on Saturday (24 November) to reports of a road traffic collision in Eastern Avenue, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough involving a car - a black Mercedes B180 Sport - and a pedestrian.

A man, aged in his 30s, has been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with life threatening injuries where he remains in critical condition.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene under suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station where he remains in custody.

Following the incident Cambridgeshire police said they were looking to speak to the driver of a private hire taxi who stopped to help following the incident, along with anyone else who saw the incident.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.