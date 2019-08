A man has been arrested after police discovered a cannabis factory in Stanground.

Police were called at 9.36pm last night (Wednesday, August 7) with reports of a suspected burglary in progress in Fieldfare Drive.

The cannabis factory discovered by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Officers were deployed but found no signs of a break-in.

They did, however, locate a cannabis factory. A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the production of cannabis. He is currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.