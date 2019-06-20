Man arrested after Peterborough axe attack remains in police custody

A man who was arrested after an axe attack in Peterborough remains in police custody this morning (Thursday, June 20).

The shocking incident took place in West Lake Avenue, Hampton Vale, with police called to the scene shortly before 3pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Police in West Lake Avenue. Photo: Terry Harris

A 36-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

The victim of the attack was taken to hospital with injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening.

Details of the injuries he sustained have not been revealed.

Officers were at the scene of the attack for several hours on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were unable to confirm whether the incident occurred in a property or on the street.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “We were called to West Lake, Hampton Vale, at about 2.50pm on Tuesday with reports of violence.

“A 36-year-old man from Peterborough has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or submit an online report at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.