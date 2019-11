A man was taken to hospital following an alleged assault in Peterborough

Officers were called at 4.23am today (28 November) with reports of violence at a property in Lincoln Road, Peterborough.

Police and paramedics attended the scene. A man in his 40s was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment, but later discharged himself.

A 54-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm. He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.