Man arrested after handing himself in following armed raid in Peterborough

Have your say

A man from Peterborough has handed himself in to police after an armed raid in the city this morning.

As reported by the Peterborough Telegraph, police carried out an armed raid in Gladstone Street at around 9am this morning sealing off the street.

Officers were acting on a warrant but found nobody at the address.

Following the warrant attempt, a 23-year-old man from Peterborough has handed himself into Thorpe Wood Police Station.

He has been arrested on suspicion of assault GBH (section 18) and possession of a firearm.

He remains in custody at this time.