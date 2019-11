A man has been arrested after two girls were sexually assaulted.

The 61-year-old man was arrested today (Friday) and remains in custody at Parkside Police Station.

Police news

The arrest follows two sexual assaults on girls.

In Saturday, October 5 a girl, aged 13, was assaulted outside a shop on Huntingdon High Street.

During the second incident, a 12-year-old girl was assaulted in St Neots Road, St Neots, at about 4.30pm on Tuesday, October 8.

Both girls were uninjured as a result of the incidents.