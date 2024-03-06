Man arrested after front of Barclays bank in Peterborough destroyed in attack

The bank on Church Street has been badly damaged.
By Ben Jones
Published 6th Mar 2024, 09:20 GMT
Updated 6th Mar 2024, 09:36 GMT
Police have arrested a 42-year-old man after a branch of Barclays bank in Peterborough city centre was badly vandalised.

Early on Wednesday morning, all of the windows of the shop front were smashed with reports that the counters inside have also been damaged.

Police are currently on the scene and the bank is closed.

The front of Barclays bank on Church Street.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 6.30am today (March 6) with reports someone was causing damage to the front of Barclays Bank in Church Street, Peterborough.

“Officers attended and a 42-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon and burglary.

“He remains in custody.”

The incident does not appear to have been an attempted robbery.