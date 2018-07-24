Man arrested after four hour stand-off with armed police in Peterborough street

Armed police, fire and ambulance crews sealed off a Peterborough street late last night after a man made a series of threats.

At 11.27pm on Monday, July 23, police were called to Eastfield Road, Peterborough, following concerns for a person’s well-being.

Following a stand-off and prolonged negotiations which lasted for more than four hours, a man was arrested on suspicion of making threats to cause criminal damage and commit arson.

He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with minor injuries at around 4am and will then be transfered into police custody