Man arrested after fight outside Peterborough college - police cordon in place

A man has been arrested after a fight outside a college in Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire police were called today at about 4.30pm today (Saturday) about an incident outside the City College Peterborough campus in Brook Street. The call was due to a reported fight between two people.

City College Peterborough

An adult has been arrested while another man has received treatment for serious, but not critical, injuries. An ambulance was called to the scene and treated the man. Police said he is believed to have been taken to hospital.

A police cordon has been put in place. A police spokesman said: "The scene is on to preserve evidence while we investigate what has happened."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.