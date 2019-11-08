Man arrested after eight people rescued from back of a lorry in Cambridgeshire

Eight people were rescued from the back of a lorry in Cambridgeshire last night.

Officers rescued the eight from a lorry travelling on the A14 yesterday evening (7 November) after a call from someone in the back of the vehicle.

The HGV was stopped at about 7.15pm near Spaldwick. A man who was inside the vehicle was taken to hospital, but was not seriously injured. No other injuries were reported.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting unlawful immigration. The investigation and welfare of the people involved has been handed to the immigration services.