A man has been arrested after allegedly driving past a police station while over the drink-drive limit.

The driver was spotted heading past Wisbech Police Station overnight, leading to officers following his vehicle and getting him to pull over.

The breath test given at the scene. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Cambridgeshire police said the driver gave a breath test reading of 55 at the roadside (the limit is 35) while his vehicle was taken away for being uninsured.

The man has been charged and remanded to appear in court this morning.