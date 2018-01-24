Man arrested after crashing car ‘filled with drugs and cash’ in police pursuit is released under investigation

A man arrested when he crashed his car - which was ‘full of drugs and cash’ following a police pursuit in Peterborough has been released under investigation.

The crash happened in Padholme Road at about 1.15pm yesterday.

Police started following the car after spotting the driver on a mobile phone.

A spokesman for BCH Road Policing on Twitter said: “a car drives past with the driver using his mobile. The car then fails to stop ✋ and a pursuit ensues. The driver crashes into railings.

“The driver is detained after a short chase. Car is full of drugs and cash.”

The 24-year-old man from London was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Today a spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said the man had been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving without a licence, drug driving, failing to stop, possession with intent to supply class A drugs (cocaine) and driving without insurance.

The spokesman said the man had now been released under investigation.