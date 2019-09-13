Man arrested after Class A drugs and cash seized in Peterborough Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A man was arrested after police seized Class A drugs, cash and phones in Lincoln Road. The Cambridgeshire police Community Action Team arrested the man from the Luton area on Wednesday evening. The drugs seized in Lincoln Road. Photo: Cambridgeshire police He has now been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station. Peterborough police launch CCTV appeal after £5,000 of damage caused to insurance company door