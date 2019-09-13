Man arrested after Class A drugs and cash seized in Peterborough

A man was arrested after police seized Class A drugs, cash and phones in Lincoln Road.

The Cambridgeshire police Community Action Team arrested the man from the Luton area on Wednesday evening.

The drugs seized in Lincoln Road. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

He has now been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station.