Man arrested after attempting to gain access to Peterborough primary school

Police have confirmed a man who attempted to gain access to a primary school in Peterborough has been arrested and taken to hospital.

The man, who was believed to be in a state of undress, was spotted at Discovery Primary Academy in Mountsteven Avenue, Walton, this afternoon.

He was said to have been challenged by senior staff but refused to leave, prompting a call to police who arrived and arrested him, before he was taken to hospital.

The school said no children were aware of the incident.

In a letter sent to parents, which has been forwarded to the Peterborough Telegraph, the school says: “A member of the general public attempted to gain access to Discovery Primary Academy this afternoon. He was challenged by senior staff.

“On refusal to leave the academy site the police were contacted.

“The police arrived promptly to the scene and the man is now in police custody.

“No children were aware of the incident. Teaching and learning continued as normal.”

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “We were called at about 1.30pm today with reports of concern for a person on Mountsteven Avenue, Walton.

“Police attended and the man was taken to hospital.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has attempted to contact Discovery Primary for comment.