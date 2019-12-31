Man arrested after attack outside Peterborough nightclub which left woman ‘fighting for life’ bailed

A man who was arrested after an attack outside a Peterborough nightclub left a woman ‘fighting for her life’ has been released on police bail.

The man in his 20s from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of GBH after the incident outside Red Room in Broadway late on Boxing Day.

The incident is alleged to have happened outside Red Room

A post on social media about the incident has stated that the victim is “fighting for her life” at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

She is said to have had an operation after her liver “erupted”, causing excessive bleeding.

Police were called about the incident at 5.40am on Friday.

A spokeswoman said: “A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital with what was believed to be minor injuries. However, further medical examination revealed her injuries were more serious.

“She remains in hospital in a serious, but stable condition.”

Police arrested a man yesterday and questioned him. He has now been bailed until January 27.

RELATED: Man arrested as woman ‘fights for life’ after attack outside Peterborough nightclub