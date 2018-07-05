Man arrested after air weapon shooting in Peterborough

Have your say

Armed police arrested a man after another man was shot with an air pistol in Peterborough.

Officers were called to Lavender Crescent in Dogsthorpe this morning (Thursday). The police team had previously been spotted preparing for the operation in the Welland estate.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 9.20am to reports of a man having been shot with an air pistol in Lavender Crescent, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough.

"Armed officers attended the scene and a man has been arrested."

A man was taken to hospital for treatment having been injured in the incident.

A 45-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of assault (ABH) and possession of a firearm and taken to Thorpe Wood police station where he remains.