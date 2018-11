A man has been arrested after police searching a car in Peterborough discovered £40,000 in cash and Class A drugs.

The car was stopped in Bellona Drive, Cardea, Stanground, at around 3.30am today following earlier reports of a domestic incident.

Money discovered by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

A man in his 30s from Newmarket was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply, drug driving and failing to provide a breath test.

He remains in custody.