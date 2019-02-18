Man appears in Peterborough court charged with dwelling burglaries Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A man has appeared in court charged with three counts of dwelling burglary. Steven Craggs appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday, February 18). Steven Craggs Craggs (42) of Rushes Walk, Godmanchester, will next appear at Cambridge Crown Court on March 18. Suspended sentence for man who left Peterborough footballer in coma