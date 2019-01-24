Man appears in court charged with thefts from vehicles in Peterborough

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with recent thefts from motor vehicles in the Eye and Werrington areas of Peterborough.

Mindaugas Gecys (28) of no fixed address was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Werrington.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

He has since been charged with two counts of possession of a Class B drug, possession of a blade in a public place, interfering with a motor vehicle with intent to steal and the attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday, January 23).

He has now been remanded to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday, February 4.