Man appears in court charged with murder

A man has appeared in court charged with murder.

Robert Parkins appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday). He has been remanded to appear at Cambridge Crown Court today (October 17).

Alex Fitzpatrick

Parkins (32) of Darrington Close, Eaton Socon is charged with the murder of 30-year-old Alex Fitzpatrick from Huntingdon who was stabbed in Prince Close on Sunday afternoon.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Monday at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge concluded Mr Fitzpatrick died of stab wounds.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 367 of October 13 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.