Man appears in court charged with assaulting Peterborough footballer

A man has appeared in court charged with assaulting a Peterborough footballer outside a city pub.

Julian Ordell Spalding (45) of Hedgelands, Peterborough, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

It is alleged Spalding attacked Greg Stanley outside the Brewery Tap pub in Peterborough in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At the hearing today Spalding did not enter a plea, and he was given bail to attend Peterborough Crown Court on March 1.

Greg, who plays for Oundle Town FC and Parkway FC, was placed in an induced coma following the incident.

He is now recovering from his injuries.

Friends and team mates set up a fundraising web page to help Greg and his family as he recovers from his injuries.

The page was set up with a target of £1,500 - and after less than a week the target has already been more than doubled, with £3,400 already being pledged to help.

You can donate to help Greg by visiting www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gregstanley

When Spalding was charged, Cambridgeshire police listed his name as Julian Ordell. Cambridge Magistrates’ Court confirmed his name as Julian Ordell Spalding.