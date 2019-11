A man has appeared in court following an arrest in Exeter Road, Peterborough, on Friday (22 November) where £55k worth of drugs were seized.

Dmitrijs Tarkakanovs, 27, of Alexandra Road, Peterborough, was charged with possession with intent to supply heroin, MDMA, amphetamine, LSD, another class A drug, cannabis and cannabis resin.

He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates Court on Saturday, where he was remanded to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on 20 December.