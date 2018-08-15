Man and women charged with dealing class A drugs after police raid in Peterborough

Two people have been charged with dealing class A drugs after police raided a property in Peterborough.

On Friday, August 10, a warrant was carried out at a property in Albert Crescent, Hampton, Peterborough.

Jeorge Sane, 22, of Buttercream Drive, Peterborough, and Margarida Sane 27, or Goldwell Road, Norwich, have been charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Officers recovered a large quantity of what is believed to be heroin and cocaine.

The man has been remanded in custody ahead of a further court appearance at Peterborough Crown Court on 10 September 2018.

The woman has been bailed to attend Peterborough Crown Court on 10 September 2018.