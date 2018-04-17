Man and woman sentenced for dealing class A drugs in Cambridgeshire

A man and a woman have been sentenced for drug dealing in Cambridgeshire.

Eli Nagalula and Charity Martin pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin following a drugs raid in King’s Road, St Neots on February 16.

At Peterborough Crown Court on Friday, April 13, Nagalula, 24, of no fixed abode, who had also pleaded guilty to assault with intent to resist arrest, was jailed for three-and-a-half-years.

Martin, 19, of Coombs Close, Bedford, was handed a two year sentence, suspended for two years. She’s also required to carry out 130 hours of unpaid work.

The court heard how Nagalula was found with a mobile phone and 130 wraps of crack cocaine with a street value of £1,300 and heroin worth £1,230.

When officers searched Martin they found three mobile phones, 19 wraps of heroin and 13 wraps of crack cocaine with an estimated value of £320

PC Chris Hepworth said: “We’re committed to tackling drug criminality in Cambridgeshire. It can destroy lives and fuel other types of crime.”