A man and a woman arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of a baby in Cambridgeshire have been re-bailed.

Teddie Mitchell, who was 12 weeks old and from St Neots, died in Addenbrooke’s Hospital on 11 November.

The cause of his death has not been ascertained and an investigation into the circumstances are ongoing.

A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and were released on bail until today. They have now been re-bailed until February 2 2020