Man and woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing at Peterborough allotment

Man in his 50s ‘stabbed multiple times’ at allotment in Burton Street

A man and a woman have been charged in connection with the attempted murder of a man at a Peterborough allotment last month (June).

The victim, a man in his late 50s, was at his allotment in Burton Street, Eastgate, between 7pm and 8pm on 15 June when he was stabbed multiple times, leaving him in a life-threatening condition.

He required extensive medical treatment at the Major Trauma Centre in Addenbrookes’ Hospital, Cambridge, and is now recovering at home.

The allotments at Burton Street

Mark Moss, 36, and Gemma Peterson, 37, were both arrested at their home in Branston Rise, Welland, Peterborough, on 16 June but released on bail pending further enquiries.

They were both re-arrested yesterday morning (Monday) and have since been charged with attempted murder and robbery.