Man and woman charged over robbery at Peterborough shop

A man and a woman will appear in court tomorrow after being charged with robbery following a raid at a Peterborough store.

Joanne Hollis (39) and Ilaf Hussain (34) will appear in the dock at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Tuesday).

They have been charged in connection with a raid involving a knife and a crowbar on the One Stop in Parnwell Local Centre at 2.26pm yesterday (Sunday, December 9).

Hussain has been charged with robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and theft from a shop. Hollis has been charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.