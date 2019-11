Officers are investigating the death of a baby in St Neots.

The 12-week-old baby died in Addenbrooke’s Hospital yesterday (Monday) after sustaining injuries on November 1.

His death is being treated as suspicious and an investigation has been launched.

A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and have since been released on police bail until November 28.