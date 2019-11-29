Man admits trying to rob McDonald’s and stealing vehicles

Have your say

A man today (Friday) admitted attempted robbery of a McDonald’s restaurant when he appeared before Lincoln Crown Court.

Owen Rogers (28) of Deer Park Road, Langtoft, pleaded guilty to attempting to rob cash from the company’s restaurant at Holdingham near Sleaford on October 31 this year.

He admitted three other offences committed at Colsterworth on the same day - possession of a bladed article, going equipped for theft and driving while disqualified.

Rogers also pleaded guilty to seven charges of theft of motor vehicles between September 12 and 15.

Judge John Burgess adjourned sentence for reports and remanded Rogers in custody to await his next hearing on January 3.