Man admits causing death by dangerous driving at Peterborough accident blackspot

A man has pleaded guilty to causing the death of a man by dangerous driving at an accident blackspot in Peterborough.

Paul Nichols, (37), of no fixed abode appeared at Peterborough Crown Court charged with death by dangerous driving and causing death whilst uninsured today (Thursday).

The collision happened on 25 June last year on the A605 at Elton.

Paul Cooper, (51), of Long Buckley, was driving a white Peugeot Partner which was involved in a collision with a white Suzuki Vitara and a black Peugeot 208. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Nichols pleaded guilty to the court today.

He will be sentenced on March 19.

*This morning Cambridgeshire police said Nichols was due to appear in court tomorrow.