Man accused of murdering wife in Peterborough to stand trial

A man will stand trial charged with murdering his wife in Peterborough.

Andriejus Kostiajevas (46) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough is accused of killing Ligita Kostiajeviene (42) at a property in Cromwell Road on July 2.

Police at the scene at Cromwell Road EMN-190207-152619009

He is also charged with the attempted murder of a nine year-old boy, assault causing grievous bodily harm on a woman aged in her 30s and assaulting police officer Ben Charlton.

He appeared at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday), where he entered not guilty pleas to all charges against him.

Kostiajevas was remanded in custody until a pre-trial review hearing at the same court on November 18. The trial, which is expected to last for three weeks, will begin on Monday, December 2.

Mrs Kostiajeviene died from head injuries, but also suffered stab wounds. The boy also suffered stab wounds in the incident.

Cambridgeshire police said Mrs Kostiajeviene, who leaves behind an adult daughter, has been described as a loving and caring mother who ‘will be missed more than words can say.’