Man accused of murdering his wife has trial postponed

A man accused of murdering his wife has had his trial delayed.

Andriejus Kostiajevas, (46), of Cromwell Road, is charged with the murder of his wife, Ligita Kostiajeviene (42). He is also charged with attempted murder, assault causing grievous bodily harm and assault on an emergency worker.

Mrs Kostiajeviene died at a property in Cromwell Road on Tuesday, July 2. A post mortem concluded she died as a result of severe head injuries. She also suffered stab wounds. Another woman, aged in her 30s, and a young boy also needed hospital treatment.

Kostiajevas was due to stand trial at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday. However, the trial will now take place at the same court on February 10.

Kostiajevas denies all charges against him.