Man accused of impersonating police officer in Peterborough

A man accused of impersonating a police officer will stand trial in the new year.

Robert Davidson (43) of Saffron Close, Littleport, is said to have dressed as a police officer, and used flashing blue lights on his dashboard.

He was spotted by a police officer on Bretton Way in Peterborough on July 17 this year.

Yesterday (Wednesday) Davidson appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded not guilty to one charge of impersonating a police officer.

Davidson said he had been wearing his work uniform at the time.

Giles Beaumont, prosecuting, said the police officer became aware of Davidson when he saw him talking to the driver of an Audi at the side of the road. The Seat car Davidson had been driving had 06 plates and the blue lights - but police do not use 06 plate vehicles.

Magistrate Mark Cross adjourned the hearing until January 10 2019, when the trial will take place at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court. The trial is expected to last two hours. Davidson was granted unconditional bail until the trial date.