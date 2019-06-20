Main Peterborough city centre road blocked by police as man is arrested for dangerous driving and drug offences

The scene in Bourges Boulevard this morning
Police blocked off part of Bourges Boulevard after reports of dangerous driving in Peterborough city centre.

A man has now been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and possession of drugs with intent to supply following an incident earlier this morning (Thursday).

Police examine the blue Honda

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “Officers were on patrol on Broadway, Peterborough at 10.18am when they noticed a Blue Honda which they believed was being driven dangerously.

“Officers followed the driver, who then stopped the vehicle on Bridge Street before running from the scene on foot.”

A man was arrested in Wentworth Street, Peterborough a short while later.

Officers were seen examining the Blue Honda, which was parked in the Park Inn Hotel car park.

A 23 year old man from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving whilst disqualified, possession of class B drugs with intent to supply and driving without insurance.

He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.”