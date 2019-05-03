Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Lists

April 16, 2019

Mahfuz Balkaya, of Fosse Road South, Leicester

Found guilty of abandoning a motor vehicle on Allen Road, Peterborough.

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £252

Ionescu Ghita, of Drayton, Peterborough

Found guilty of abandoning a motor vehicle on Portman Close, Peterborough.

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £266

Marcin Grodecki (24), of Honeyhill, Peterborough

Guilty plea to dropping litter on Broadway, Peterborough (a cigarette).

Fined £83, victim surcharge £30, costs £83

Laura Haywood, of New Garden, West Drayton

Found guilty of abandoning a motor vehicle on Midland Road, Peterborough

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £243

Adam Johnson, of Lincoln Road, Boston

Found guilty of abandoning a motor vehicle in Eastfield Road, Peterborough

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £266

Darren Pell, of Chapel Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to abandoning a motor vehicle in Mercian Court, Peterborough

Fined £146, victim surcharge £30, costs £266

April 17, 2019

Christopher Band (34) of Station Road, March

Guilty plea to being drunk in a public place (Cumbergate, Peterborough).

Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly at Queensgate Bus Station

Conditional discharge for 12 months, victim surcharge £20

Richard Homer (32), of Wood View, Brampton

Guilty plea to possession of Class A drugs (0.09g of cocaine)

Conditional discharge for 12 months, victim surcharge £20

Karl Liebscher (40) of Richmond Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of chocolates (value £14) belonging to The Co-op, Loxley, Peterborough

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £20, compensation £14

Emma Chappell (30) of Kingsline Close, Thorney

Guilty plea to drink drive (42ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 16/11/19

Billie-Jo Docherty-Spridgeon (21) of Oxclose, Peterborough

Guilty plea to criminal damage of police van cell

Assault emergency worker PC Kauser

Assault emergency worker police officer Jake Ficken

Using threatening abusive words or behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated

Community order - 40 hours of unpaid work. Compensation £75 - PC Kauser, £50 - Kake Ficken, £100 - use threatening abusive words or behaviour.

Fined £300, costs £30, victim surcharge £85

Zelda Finch (26), of Wayside Crescent, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault emergency worker PC Ellis Howe

Guilty plea to assault emergency worker PC Jamie Cooper

Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £85, Compensation - £50 to PC Howe, £50 to PC Cooper

Holly Nash (32) of Jeffery Avenue, Wisbech

Guilty plea to fraud by false representation

16 weeks prison suspended for 24 months. 200 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £115

Francisca Pereira Sanches (42) of The Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (138ugs in 100ml of breath)

12 weeks prison suspended for 24 months. Rehabilitation activity requirement of 25 days. Victim surcharge £115, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months - can be reduced by 36 weeks if course completed by 7/6/21

Viktoras Savicius (47) of Magee Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (104ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order - 80 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85 disqualified from driving for 28 months - can be reduced by 28 weeks if course completed by 1/12/20

Martin Soulby (32) of Lime Kiln lane, Stilton, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (58ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85, disqualified from driving for 16 months - can be reduced by 16 weeks if course completed by 26/02/20

Daryn Whiteman (24), of Southfields Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assaulting emergency worker PC Sonia Kauser

Guilty plea to assaulting emergency worker PC Kake Ficken

Community order - 40 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £50, compensation - £75 PC Kauser, £50 PC Ficken

Liam Ballard (25), of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to burglary of charity boxes, a till containing £350 and alcohol.

Jailed for six months

Joseph Hutchinson (35), of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to burglary of charity boxes, a till containing £350 and alcohol.

Jailed for six months

Ionet Pavel (39) of Palmerston Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to burglary of Apple iPad and two bottles of whiskey from Queen’s Head Public House, Peterborough

Guilty plea to burglary of photographic equipment from Tripos Court, Cambridge

Jailed for four months on each count to be served consecutively (eight months total)

Jenty Devall (21), of Drummond Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to making off without payment (£65 taxi fare)

Conditional discharge for 12 months, victim surcharge £20, costs £85, compensation £60.

Tim Dhese-Biggs (26), of Pepys Road, Brampton

Guilty plea to drink drive (108ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order - 120 hours unpaid work. £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for 24 months - can be reduced by 24 weeks if course completed by 30/8-20

Archford Gondora (37) of Burford Road, Nottingham

Found guilty of drunk and disorderly and Peterborough Railway Station

Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85

Leroy Jackson (24) of Dingley Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (4.6g of cannabis)

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (20g of amphetamine)

Guilty plea to driving motor vehicle with no MOT certificate

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £200, costs £85, victim surcharge £30. Drugs to be destroyed. Nine points on driving licence

Roger Jacobs (47) of Gloucester Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assaulting emergency worker PC Law

Guilty plea to being drunk and disorderly

Compensation of £250 to PC Law. Costs £85

Lee McCarron (36) of Montrose Street, Corby

Guilty plea to possession of Class B drugs (cannabis)

Guilty plea to drug driving on Thorpe Road, Peterborough (Delta-9-THC)

Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months. Cannabis to be destroyed.

Deven Thompson (25) of Elm High Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to drink driving (119ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order - 180 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85, disqualified from driving for 28 months - can be reduced by 28 weeks if course completed by 1/12/20

Gareth Whitwell (34) of London Road, Chatteris

Guilty plea to drug driving of JCB tractor (Benzoylecgonine)

Guilty plea to possession of cannabis

Fined £250, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Cocaine to be destroyed

Barry Woodford (34), of Palmerston Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (1.7g of cocaine)

Conditional discharge for 12 mnths, victim surcharge £20, costs £85, Cocaine to be destroyed.

April 18, 2019

Leanne Francis (34) of Gleneagles Close, Kettering

Guilty plea to theft of three crates of lager belonging to Applegreen Garage, Chatteris

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation of £30.

George Frost (31) of Broadway, Yaxley

Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place

Six months jail, suspended for 18 months. Costs £200. Knife to be destroyed.

April 23, 2019

Gahtiff Ali (27), of Millicent Road, Leyton

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention on The Willows, Glinton.

Fined £276, victim surcharge £30, costs £85, three points on driving licence

Ron Brooker (50) of RAF Alconbury

Guilty plea to speeding (41mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £143, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Four points on licence.

Julie Cosmen (54) of Browne Wilkinson Walk, Holbeach

Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

Bozhidar Dimitrov (34) of Northfield Road, Peterborough

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Found guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85, six points on licence

Nicolaas Dutoit (34) of Pennington, Peterborough

Driving while using a mobile phone

Fined £123, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Six points on licence

Owusu Effah (64) of Edmund Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (105mph in 70mph zone)

Fined £461, victim surcharge £46, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Roman Gojda (48) of Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (81mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £76, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

Danielle Horne (30) of Seadyke Bank, Wisbech

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention.

Fined £330, victim surcharge £33, costs £85. Seven points on licence

Anrei Ilcea (28) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance.

Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Paul Jolley (46) of Deanscroft, Knebworth

Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident on Bishop’s Road

Guilty plea to failing to report an accident on Bishop’s Road

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Community order - 50 hours unpaid work. Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Arentas Kafitulovas (27) of Myrtle Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (105mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 28 days.

Edmund Lotcho (54), of Back Lane, Holbeach

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver.

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Cristian Memet (27), of Muswell Road, Peterborough

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Found guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Eight points on licence.

Mohammed Nasarat (27), of Henry Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £85, disqualified from driving for 12 months.