Machete-wielding drug dealer found with crack cocaine at Peterborough property jailed

A man who smashed a car window with a machete and was then caught with Class A drugs stashed in a pillowcase has been jailed.

Isaac Isa-Herd (21) was in Broadway, Yaxley, on May 19 when he saw a woman his girlfriend had fallen out with.

Isaac Isa-Herd

Isa-Herd produced a machete, smashed a window of the woman’s car and left marks on the paintwork.

The victim called police, but when they attended they could not find Isa-Herd. Officers phoned him and he agreed to hand himself in that evening.

He was charged and released on bail, and then on October 1 officers attended a property in Shakespeare Avenue, New England, where he was found with 39 wraps of crack cocaine and 91 of heroin worth up to £1,350.

This was in addition to an incident on April 15 where Isa-Herd was found in Kennedy Street, Hampton, with crack cocaine and heroin worth up to £4,110.

He admitted possession of a bladed article in a public place, criminal damage and using threatening behaviour, as well as two counts of possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

Today (Friday, February 15) at Peterborough Crown Court Isa-Herd, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison.

PC Jamie Bond said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim as Isa-Herd produced the machete and threatened her.

“Drugs cause misery for our communities and destruction to people’s lives. We will continue to work tirelessly to bring people who supply them before the courts.”